General Atomics AeroTec Systems achieves next milestone in Do228 NXT production with successful start of wing manufacturing

General Atomics AeroTec Systems (GA-ATS) is making significant progress in the development of the Do228 NXT, a modernised version of the renowned Dornier 228 aircraft. Following a successful prototyping phase, GA-ATS has commenced the in-house production of the aircraft’s wings, marking a crucial milestone in the project. With the fuselage production already underway in collaboration with Potez Aéronautique in France, GA-ATS in Oberpfaffenhofen is advancing its capabilities in manufacturing complex components.

The Do228 NXT development team has completed the milling and measurement of the first prototype wing panel, leading to the initiation of series panel production. Critical raw materials and system components have been secured for final assembly. GA-ATS emphasises the importance of establishing a European supply chain and expanding its production and assembly capabilities in-house, with a focus on maintaining high-quality standards.

The company’s Oberpfaffenhofen facility will handle the production of control surfaces, wing assembly, and the final aircraft assembly, showcasing its commitment to quality and European manufacturing. Erik Bollen, Managing Director of GA-ATS, expresses pride in reaching this milestone and looks forward to delivering a modern and versatile aircraft to customers worldwide.

The Do228 NXT builds upon the legacy of its predecessor, known for its versatility in passenger transportation, cargo transport, and special mission flights, as well as its short take-off and landing capabilities. Combining established elements with the latest technology, the Do228 NXT represents the next generation of this renowned aircraft.