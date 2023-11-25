Thai LionAir jet suffers engine fire incident

Thai LionAir is investigating an engine fire incident that occurred when one of its planes took off from Bangkok Don Mueang International Airport. After reaching 6,000 feet, passengers noticed shaking and sparks from the right wing’s engine. The pilot promptly shut down the engine and safely landed the plane back at the airport.

Some passengers felt unwell, but there were no reported injuries. Despite the ordeal, passengers praised the captain for the safe landing.

A video uploaded on TikTok shows the pilot unsure whether the issue was caused by a bird or a technical problem. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident.

Source: Bangkok Post