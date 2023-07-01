Woman has leg amputated after Bangkok airport incident

In a tragic incident at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, a 57-year-old woman had to undergo leg amputation after getting stuck in a moving walkway.

The woman was heading to her flight’s gate when she fell on the platform, causing the moving corridor’s safety cover to lift and trap her left leg in the mechanism. The airport’s medical team had to amputate her leg above the knee at the scene. She was then transferred to a local hospital, where it was determined that her leg could not be reattached. However, she requested to be transferred to a hospital where reattachment might be possible.

Don Mueang Airport has promised to cover her medical expenses and provide compensation, as stated in a Facebook post.