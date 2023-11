Turkish Airlines’ low-cost subsidiary AnadoluJet rebrands as AJet

Turkish Airlines’ subsidiary, AnadoluJet, is rebranding as AJet Air Transportation Inc., set to commence flights by March 2024. The move aims to cater to Anatolia’s air travel needs with cost-effective pricing.

Turkish Airlines’ chairman sees this as a strategic step toward their long-term goals. AJet will operate from Sabiha Gokcen Airport in Istanbul and Esenboga Airport in Ankara, focusing on economy class services to offer affordable ticket prices, making air travel more accessible.

The company envisions AJet becoming a significant player in the global low-cost aviation sector.