Passengers find live snake in overhead bin on Thai AirAsia Bangkok-Phuket flight

Passengers on Thai AirAsia flight FD3015 from Bangkok Don Mueang to Phuket (Airbus A320 reg. HS-ABQ) on 13 January were surprised when they discovered a live snake in the overhead luggage bin.

A video of the incident showed a flight attendant attempting to capture the snake with a water bottle before resorting to a garbage bag. The airline relocated some passengers as a precaution, and the flight landed without further issues.

AirAsia stated that the aircraft underwent inspection, cleaning, and fumigation before resuming operations. The incident was described as a rare occurrence, and the type of snake involved is unknown.