Brussels Airlines cabin crew will not strike on the weekend of 1, 2 and 3 December after the agreement has been reached between management and unions.

Olivier Van Camp, of the socialist union SETCa/BBTK, said on Saturday afternoon that the planned strike of Brussels Airlines cabin crew has been called off. Management has put on the table a “serious proposal”, according to him, on which staff will be consulted over the course of next month.