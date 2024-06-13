Komfly.com announces weekly flights from Maastricht Aachen Airport to Al Hoceima, Morocco

Komfly.com is excited to announce new weekly flights from Maastricht Aachen Airport to Al Hoceima, Morocco, starting July 10th and running until August 28th. This new route will provide Dutch travellers with a convenient and affordable way to experience the beauty and culture of this popular Moroccan destination.

Al Hoceima, located in northeastern Morocco, is known for its stunning white-sand beaches, hidden coves, and vibrant culture. It is a perfect choice for those seeking a relaxing beach getaway or an immersive cultural experience.

“We are thrilled to add Al Hoceima to our growing network of destinations,” said Dean Boljuncic, Head of Commercial Development at Maastricht Aachen Airport. “Morocco is a popular choice for Dutch travellers, and we believe that Al Hoceima’s unique charm will make it a favourite among our customers.“

Komfly flights will depart from Maastricht Aachen Airport (MAA) every Wednesday and arrive in Al Hoceima (AHU) approximately 3.5 hours later. Tickets are available for booking now on the Komfly website at https://www.komfly.com/.