Atlas Air launches new cargo route from Maastricht Aachen Airport to Asia

Atlas Air has commenced a new weekly cargo service from Maastricht Aachen Airport to Asia, including China, on behalf of MSC Air Cargo. The inaugural flight, operated by a 1-year-old Boeing 777, landed last night from Almaty, Kazakhstan, at 21:45.

Key Details

Operator : Atlas Air, a major U.S.-based cargo airline with over 100 aircraft and three decades of operational experience.

: Atlas Air, a major U.S.-based cargo airline with over and three decades of operational experience. Client : MSC Air Cargo, utilising Atlas Air’s expertise for e-commerce and general cargo transport.

: MSC Air Cargo, utilising Atlas Air’s expertise for e-commerce and general cargo transport. Aircraft : Boeing 777, reflecting MSC Air Cargo’s commitment to modern and efficient fleet utilisation.

: Boeing 777, reflecting MSC Air Cargo’s commitment to modern and efficient fleet utilisation. Frequency: Weekly flights.

Strategic Importance

Dean Boljuncic, Head of Commercial Development at Maastricht Aachen Airport, emphasized the benefits of the new route:

“Each new route enhances connectivity for our airport, the region, and the Netherlands. Our team is committed to providing Atlas Air and MSC Air Cargo with the exceptional handling services we’re known for, ensuring careful and rapid cargo processing.”

Training and Collaboration

Maastricht Aachen Airport has invested in workforce training, partnering with Atlas Air Cargo to ensure smooth operations and future growth opportunities.

Impact

This route strengthens Maastricht Aachen Airport’s position as a key logistics hub, improving regional access to Asian markets and supporting the expanding demand for e-commerce and general cargo solutions.