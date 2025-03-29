Maastricht Aachen Airport: new routes in Summer schedule & increased traffic on March 31

1. Summer Schedule Begins

With the start of the aviation summer season, Maastricht Aachen Airport is expanding its destinations

Ryanair resumes flights to Bari (Italy), Porto (Portugal), Girona (Spain), and Zadar (Croatia) in June, alongside Alicante (Spain) (operated year-round).

Corendon will restart flights to Zakynthos and Crete (Greece) in late April, adding Burgas (Bulgaria) in July and August.

2. Increased Traffic on March 31 Due to Belgian Strike

A national strike in Belgium on March 31 will lead to extra congestion at Maastricht Aachen Airport. In addition to regular operations, seven extra Wizz Air flights are expected to destinations in Romania (Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iasi), Albania, Poland, and Hungary.