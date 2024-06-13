AerCap leases four Boeing 737-800 freighters to JD Airlines

AerCap, a major aircraft lessor, has signed a deal to lease four Boeing 737-800 converted freighter aircraft to JD Airlines, the cargo arm of China’s JD Logistics.

These new freighters will be delivered in 2024 and will be based at Nantong Xingdong International Airport. They will be used to expand JD Airlines’ network, connecting major economic hubs in China and across Asia.

This agreement strengthens the existing partnership between AerCap and JD Airlines, which already leases three Boeing 737-800 freighters from AerCap.

Rich Greener, Head of AerCap Cargo, sees this deal as a positive development for both companies. “The additional freighters will allow JD Airlines to meet the growing demand for e-commerce and express deliveries,” he said. AerCap Cargo boasts over 30 years of experience in freighter leasing and conversions.