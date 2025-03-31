Turkish Cargo resumes operations at Maastricht Aachen Airport

Turkish Cargo has returned to Maastricht Aachen Airport (MST) with twice-weekly flights on the Quito-Miami-Maastricht-Istanbul route. The airline cited MST’s efficient ground handling, fast customs clearance (AEO certification), and strategic location as key factors in the decision.

The flights will transport flowers, perishables, and general cargo with minimal waiting times, ensuring rapid distribution—flowers can reach Aalsmeer as quickly as they can from Schiphol. MST’s flexibility, high-quality service, and lack of slot restrictions position it for continued cargo growth.

Airport officials view Turkish Cargo’s return as a testament to MST’s operational excellence, building on its 2023 Excellence Award from the airline.