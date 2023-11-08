JetBlue Airbus A321 gets damaged at San Francisco Airport during towing incident

Bart Noëth
On 6 November, a JetBlue Airbus A321 (registered N947JB) got damaged during pushback procedure. The towing truck got stuck underneath the left engine of the aircraft. The incident happened at San Francisco airport and the Airbus was scheduled to operate domestic flight B6534 to Boston. 

Nobody got injured during the mishap, passengers were accommodated while JetBlue used a replacement aircraft, an Airbus A320 (registered N638JB) to operate the flight. That flight arrived at Boston Airport with a lengthy delay of ten hours.

JetBlue issued the following statement: “On Monday, November 6, JetBlue flight 534 was involved in an incident with a pushback tractor just after pushing back from the gate. All customers have deplaned and are being offered alternate flight options. No injuries were reported. Safety is JetBlue’s first priority; we are reviewing this incident, and the aircraft has been taken out of service for inspection.”

