JetBlue Airbus A321 gets damaged at San Francisco Airport during towing incident

On 6 November, a JetBlue Airbus A321 (registered N947JB) got damaged during pushback procedure. The towing truck got stuck underneath the left engine of the aircraft. The incident happened at San Francisco airport and the Airbus was scheduled to operate domestic flight B6534 to Boston.

Nobody got injured during the mishap, passengers were accommodated while JetBlue used a replacement aircraft, an Airbus A320 (registered N638JB) to operate the flight. That flight arrived at Boston Airport with a lengthy delay of ten hours.

JetBlue issued the following statement: “On Monday, November 6, JetBlue flight 534 was involved in an incident with a pushback tractor just after pushing back from the gate. All customers have deplaned and are being offered alternate flight options. No injuries were reported. Safety is JetBlue’s first priority; we are reviewing this incident, and the aircraft has been taken out of service for inspection.”

Not everyday your plane?? is delayed to Dubai ?? because the Jet Blue ?? across the tarmac gets hit by a service truck truck ? ?. I’m glad that the Jet Blue plane had only just left the terminal. #flying #sfo #svin pic.twitter.com/6h5lb2DF4u — Keith Koo – ??? (@techmaven_keith) November 7, 2023

JetBlue Airways Airbus A321 (N947JB, built 2015) sustained damage to its left engine when the pushback vehicle collided with the aircraft at San Francisco-Intl Airport (KSFO), CA. At the time the pushback maneuver for flight #JBU534 to Boston was just completed. There were no… pic.twitter.com/F2L91Jj7L4 — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) November 7, 2023