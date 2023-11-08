easyJet launches 12 new routes for summer 2024

easyJet has revealed its plans to launch twelve new routes from eight UK airports for the summer of 2024. These routes encompass a variety of enticing destinations, including popular spots in Spain, Tunisia, Malta, Cyprus, and Portugal. The expansion provides travellers with more choices and greater connectivity from multiple UK cities. In addition to the new routes, easyJet holidays offers affordable package holidays for those seeking a complete vacation experience.

The newly introduced routes include flights to destinations such as Alicante, Reus, Enfidha, Malta, Faro, and Larnaca. Travellers can now book flights on these routes, with fares starting from as low as £23.99. Whether you’re looking for a beach holiday, cultural exploration, or simply a leisurely escape, easyJet’s diverse range of new routes offers something for everyone.

These routes not only provide additional travel options but also enhance connectivity between the UK and popular leisure destinations. Travellers can plan their dream vacations, all while taking advantage of easyJet’s competitive fares. To make the booking process even more convenient, flights can be reserved through easyJet’s website and mobile app.

Moreover, easyJet holidays is offering excellent package holiday deals on these new routes, allowing travellers to enjoy a hassle-free vacation experience. These packages include flights and accommodation, making it easier than ever to plan a memorable getaway. Package holiday prices start at £359 and offer the perfect way to explore exciting destinations in style and comfort.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager, expressed excitement about the new routes and package holidays, emphasising the enhanced connectivity and vacation opportunities that these offerings bring to travellers across the UK. In addition to these new services, easyJet also introduces its popular Advent(ure) Calendar, featuring special travel gifts and surprises for 2024, including flight vouchers, lounge access, and more.

The new routes:

London Luton to Reus from £35.99*

Bristol to Malta from £52.99*

Southampton to Alicante from £23.99*

Southampton to Faro from £47.99*

Manchester to Reus from £33.99*

Liverpool to Enfidha from £45.29*

Newcastle to Alicante from £58.99*

Glasgow to Larnaca from £61.99*

Glasgow to Enfidha from £53.29*

Belfast City to Alicante from £35.99*

Belfast International to Larnaca from £46.99*

Belfast International to Enfidha from £32.29*