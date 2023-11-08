Passengers demand compensation and condemn Ryanair’s “inhumane treatment” after flight diversion

With a petition, passengers on a diverted Ryanair flight are asking the low-cost airline for a compensation. They feel “extremely disadvantaged” by the airline. On 2 November, flight FR65 between Marrakesh, Morocco and Paris Beauvais, France was scheduled to depart at 06:15 local time, but the flight got restricted by air traffic control for a storm above Paris (note from editor: Storm Ciarán).

About half an hour later, the flight departed for Paris but the weather forecast made the pilots decide to divert to the airport of Toulouse, South of France. Awaiting the instructions from Dublin, the location of the airline’s head office. Ryanair decided to transport the passengers by bus which meant a bus ride of about ten hours.

The petition states that: “Young children and a sick woman had to suffer these inconveniences. We note that after a very long bus journey (one of which broke down on the way) the drivers took the passengers to Beauvais late in the evening, while most of them live in the Paris region. They had alerted their respective families to pick them up in Paris as the instructions were not clear. Most travelers arrived at 2:30 am instead of 9:30 am the day before.”

The signatories of the petition criticize this diversion and accuse Ryanair of incompetence. As a result, they demand a “compensation of €500 for the damage caused by the airline, in addition to the reimbursement of the travel costs of families who could not take the bus, as well as the full refund of the airline ticket.”

One of the passengers stated: “I was one of the passengers on this trip where Rayanair treated us inhumanely like packages by dropping us off in Toulouse and sending us by bus with a 10.5 hour journey without any consideration or respect while only looking for the least expensive, not humane solution, that’s it. is simply shameful.”

In total, 43 people signed the petition. Aviation24.be, however, can not confirm that actual passengers that were on the flight signed the petition.

Source: POUR LE DÉDOMMAGEMENT PASSAGERS DU VOL RYANAIR FR 65 MARRAKECH – PARIS BEAUVAIS LE 02/11 ! (mesopinions.com)