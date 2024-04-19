San Francisco files lawsuit against Oakland over airport name change

San Francisco has filed a federal trademark infringement lawsuit against Oakland over the latter’s plan to rename its airport to include “San Francisco” in the title. The lawsuit argues that the proposed name change would cause confusion among travellers and infringe on San Francisco International Airport’s trademark.

San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu stated that the refusal of Oakland to collaborate on an alternative name prompted the legal action, claiming economic harm to SFO due to the potential confusion.

The Port of Oakland denies the infringement allegation and asserts its right to claim its spot on the San Francisco Bay. San Francisco seeks injunctive relief to halt the use of the proposed name, along with damages and fees.

The renaming proposal aims to boost the airport’s geographic awareness but has raised concerns about potential confusion among passengers.