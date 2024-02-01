ITA Airways, Airbus, UrbanV, and Enel collaborate to develop advanced air mobility ecosystem in Italy

ITA Airways, Airbus, UrbanV, and Enel have formed a strategic partnership to advance the development of the Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) ecosystem in Italy. Building upon the initial Memorandum of Understanding between ITA Airways and Airbus from April 2022, the collaboration now includes UrbanV as the vertiport network operator and Enel as the solutions provider.

The partnership will focus on creating a joint roadmap for the AAM ecosystem in Italy, exploring business models, standardising ground services, vertiport network planning, defining passenger experiences, and operating Airbus eVTOL CityAirbus NextGen.

Francesco Presicce, ITA Airways’ Accountable Manager and CTO, emphasised its commitment to designing the future of Advanced Air Mobility to enhance passenger experiences. Airbus sees the collaboration as an opportunity to contribute to the development of a robust AAM ecosystem in Italy. UrbanV, aiming to be a global pioneer in establishing AAM routes, is excited to partner with industry leaders to explore the potential of Urban Air Mobility in the Italian market.