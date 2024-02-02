Ryanair January traffic grows 3% to 12.2 million passengers

Ryanair Holdings plc today (Fri, 2 February) released January 2024 traffic stats as follows:

Jan 23 Jan 24 Change Passengers 11.8m 12.2m +3% Load factor 91% 89% -2% pts*

Ryanair operated over 71,700 flights in January. Over 950 flights were cancelled due to Israel/Gaza conflict.

Rolling 12 months Jan 23 Jan 24 Change Passengers 165.3m 182.1m +10% Load factor 93% 94% +1% pt

*As previously guided, short-term reduction to load factor due to the removal of Ryanair flights from most Online Travel Agencies’ Pirate websites in early December.