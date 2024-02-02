Ryanair January traffic grows 3% to 12.2 million passengers

By
André Orban
-
0
0

Ryanair Holdings plc today (Fri, 2 February) released January 2024 traffic stats as follows:

 Jan 23Jan 24Change
Passengers11.8m12.2m+3%
Load factor91%89%-2% pts*

 

Ryanair operated over 71,700 flights in January. Over 950 flights were cancelled due to Israel/Gaza conflict.

Rolling 12 monthsJan 23Jan 24Change
Passengers165.3m182.1m+10%
Load factor93%94%    +1% pt

                       

*As previously guided, short-term reduction to load factor due to the removal of Ryanair flights from most Online Travel Agencies’ Pirate websites in early December.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.