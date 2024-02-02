Ryanair January traffic grows 3% to 12.2 million passengers

Ryanair Holdings plc today (Fri, 2 February) released January 2024 traffic stats as follows:
|Jan 23
|Jan 24
|Change
|Passengers
|11.8m
|12.2m
|+3%
|Load factor
|91%
|89%
|-2% pts*
Ryanair operated over 71,700 flights in January. Over 950 flights were cancelled due to Israel/Gaza conflict.
|Rolling 12 months
|Jan 23
|Jan 24
|Change
|Passengers
|165.3m
|182.1m
|+10%
|Load factor
|93%
|94%
|+1% pt
*As previously guided, short-term reduction to load factor due to the removal of Ryanair flights from most Online Travel Agencies’ Pirate websites in early December.