ITA Airways launches nonstop Chicago – Rome flight, expanding North American reach

ITA Airways inaugurates its new nonstop route between Chicago O’Hare and Rome Fiumicino, utilising the cutting-edge Airbus A330neo. The launch ceremony was attended by key figures, including ITA Airways’ Chief Commercial Officer, the Consul General of Italy in Chicago, and Chicago Department of Aviation officials.

The service aims to strengthen connections between Italy and the American Midwest, serving both leisure and business travellers. With initially six weekly frequencies, rising to seven in June, the route enhances ITA Airways’ strategic access to the US market. This expansion is part of ITA Airways’ broader intercontinental network growth strategy for Summer 2024, which includes new destinations across North America, Africa, and the Middle East.

The airline emphasises its commitment to showcasing Made in Italy excellence through partnerships with renowned Italian brands and a focus on sustainability. Tickets for the new flights are now available for purchase.