In March 2024, Airbus registered 137 new gross orders and delivered 63 aircraft

Airbus’ commercial aircraft orders and deliveries for March 2024 have been published on airbus.com as shown below.

March 2024 deliveries: 63 deliveries to 32 customers (1 A220-100; 3 A220-300; 23 A320neo; 28 A3201neo; 3 A330-900; 3 A350-900; and 2 A350-1000)



March 2024 gross orders: 137 (1 A319neo for a private customer; 10 A320neo for IndiGo; 85 A321neo for American Airlines; 3 A330-900 and 5 A350F for Starlux Airlines; 6 A350-900 and 27 A350-1000 for Korean Air)



2024 deliveries to date: 142 deliveries to 45 customers