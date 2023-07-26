Vueling to launch a new route between Paris-Orly and Amman

Vueling, the low-cost airline, is pleased to announce the opening of a brand new route connecting Paris-Orly (ORY) to Amman (AMM) in Jordan from October 23, 2023.

• 2 flights per week in winter, Mondays and Fridays.

• 2 flights per week in summer, on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

This new route demonstrates Vueling’s desire to offer year-round destinations and meet travellers’ growing expectations for connectivity and choice of destinations.

Vueling intends to focus on reducing seasonality and optimising flight frequency in order to offer the most flexible travel experience adapted to the needs of its customers. This strategy is part of the Vueling Transformation Programme.

The new Paris-Orly – Amman service thus demonstrates Vueling’s commitment to expanding its network to attractive winter destinations and meets the growing demand from travellers wishing to discover sunny destinations outside the summer periods.

The opening of the route also reinforces the importance of Paris-Orly airport as one of Vueling’s main air bases in Europe. Passengers benefit from more than 30 destinations from Paris-Orly, double since 2019, with flights to must-see places such as Cairo, Marrakech and the Canary Islands.

Paris – July 26, 2023