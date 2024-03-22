Vueling fined 90,000 euros for not facilitating access to people with disabilities

The National Court of Spain has upheld a fine of €90,000 against Vueling Airlines for failing to provide adequate accessibility for people with disabilities on its website.

Despite Vueling’s appeals, the Court affirmed the seriousness of the violation and the proportionality of the penalty, which includes a prohibition from accessing official aid for six months. The Court emphasised the airline’s minimal progress in addressing accessibility issues over time, underscoring the significant impact on potential clients with disabilities. Despite Vueling’s claims of good faith, the Court ruled that the sanctions were justified due to the continued violation and lack of corrective action.