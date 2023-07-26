Embraer E190-E2 and E195-E2 awarded type certification by Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia

Embraer’s E-Jets E2 family of commercial jets, the E190-E2 and E195-E2, has received Type Certification from the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM). This significant milestone comes after Malaysia’s SKS Airways announced its selection of 10 E195-E2s at LIMA’23 to drive its growth plans for the region.

The E190-E2 and E195-E2 were certified by three key civil aviation authorities – the FAA (USA), EASA (Europe) and ANAC (Brazil) in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

“Following our comprehensive assessment, CAAM is pleased to grant the type certification validation to Embraer’s E195-E2 and E190-E2 aircraft. We value Embraer’s spirit of collaboration towards our goal of instilling a safety culture to ensure the highest level of safety, security and efficiency in the Malaysian aviation industry,” said Captain Norazman Bin Mahmud, CEO of the Civil Authority of Malaysia.

“CAAM’s certification of the E2 is great news for Embraer and the industry”, said Martyn Holmes, CCO of Embraer Commercial Aviation. “It lays the foundation for the entry into service of the E195-E2 in Malaysia in 2024. The E2 is the ideal family of aircraft to complement larger aircraft and grow regional connectivity within Malaysia and beyond, while delivering ultimate performance in terms of the lowest fuel burn, smallest noise footprint and outstanding passenger comfort.”

In its recent Malaysian network analysis, Embraer identified significant opportunities for airlines in the country to establish up to 120 new routes within Malaysia and the ASEAN region by deploying the latest technology regional jets, such as the E2, that deliver the greatest fuel burn reductions and lowest costs, while opening up new routes profitably

“With its remarkable efficiency and economics, Embraer’s E2 family of aircraft is reshaping the landscape of regional aviation in Asia Pacific,” said Raul Villaron, VP Sales & Marketing, Head of Region Asia Pacific, Commercial Aviation. “It is a compelling solution that enables airlines to broaden their network and establish unique routes in the region.”

Embraer has close to 20 operators in Asia Pacific collectively operating around 200 E-Jets in the region.

The E190-E2 and the E195-E2 were designed using the 20 million hours of experience the first generation of E-Jets accrued, ensuring that the E2 aircraft are modern and advanced, yet retain the maturity and reliability of the previous generation aircraft. The first generation of E-Jets is one of the most successful commercial programs in the industry and continues to operate worldwide with more than 80 airlines across 50 countries.

