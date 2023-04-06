A flight from Lima to Madrid diverts to Gran Canaria with a seriously ill passenger

An Iberia flight from Lima, Peru, to Madrid, Spain, had to be diverted to the Canary Islands this Holy Thursday due to a medical emergency. A doctor who was on board assisted him and advised his immediate admission to a hospital.

According to the Twitter account of the Spanish air traffic controllers, the Iberia Airbus A350 registered EC-NXD operating flight IB6650 from Lima to Madrid had to be diverted to the Gran Canaria airport because the crew reported that a passenger with serious medical problems was on board. Fortunately, there was a doctor on board who advised transfer to a hospital as soon as possible.

The air traffic controllers of the Canary Islands facilitated the descent of the plane and the manoeuvre was cut short as much as possible while medical attention on the ground was coordinated.

Vuelo de Perú a Madrid se desvia a #GranCanaria por pasajero con problemas médicos graves y medico a bordo que aconseja traslado a hospital a la mayor brevedad posible. Se le facilita descenso y se recorta la maniobra en lo posible mientras se coordina atención médica en tierra.… pic.twitter.com/bI55lkwNxR — ????Controladores Aéreos ???????? (@controladores) April 6, 2023

After the sick passenger was taken to a hospital, the aircraft resumed its flight to Madrid, where it landed with a delay of 1 hour 40 minutes.

Source: El Dia, Flightradar24, Twitter