Mobile stairs vehicle next to parked British Airways Airbus A320 catches fire at London Heathrow

Moments before departure of this British Airways Airbus A320 (registered G-EUYO) on 24th June, a fire broke out on one of the ground stair vehicles that was attached to the rear left door of the aircraft. Nobody got injured, a London Heathrow spokesperson said.

Fire services immediately rushed to the parking area and quickly extinguished the fire. No passengers were on board at the time of the blaze.

The aircraft is still grounded at moment of writing.

A large fire has broken out on a ground stair vehicle connected to a British Airways Airbus A320 plane near to the L2 door at Heathrow’s Terminal 5. Sources say, this happened before the departure and the passengers have been evacuated. ? Courtesy : @avikambo96 @hardy360… pic.twitter.com/pqGnQzgq7S — FL360aero (@fl360aero) June 24, 2024

Personal note:

In my experience, many of these ground vehicles are outdated, and handling agents often neglect to renew or properly maintain them. This incident underscores the need for stricter maintenance protocols and investment in newer, safer equipment to prevent such dangerous occurrences in the future.