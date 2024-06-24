Etihad Cargo expands European freighter network with new Madrid route

Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, is expanding its European network with the launch of a new freighter route to Madrid, starting on July 15, 2024. This new service will operate two weekly Boeing 777 freighter flights, adding over 200 tonnes of cargo capacity to Europe and enhancing connectivity between Asia and Europe via Etihad Cargo’s Abu Dhabi hub.

Route and Capacity Details

New Madrid Route : Two weekly Boeing 777 freighter flights, starting July 15, 2024.

: Two weekly Boeing 777 freighter flights, starting July 15, 2024. Total Capacity: Over 200 tonnes of cargo capacity added for European routes.

Strategic Importance

Madrid : Recognised as a key European fashion hub, this new route supports the growing demand for e-commerce flows between Asia and Europe.

: Recognised as a key European fashion hub, this new route supports the growing demand for e-commerce flows between Asia and Europe. Enhanced Network: Complements Etihad Cargo’s existing European freighter network, which includes six weekly flights to Amsterdam and three to Frankfurt. With Madrid, the total number of freighter flights to Europe will increase to 11 per week.

Additional Flight Services

Spain : 25 weekly flights, including belly capacity on 10 passenger flights to Madrid, 10 to Barcelona, and three seasonal flights to Malaga.

: 25 weekly flights, including belly capacity on 10 passenger flights to Madrid, 10 to Barcelona, and three seasonal flights to Malaga. Expanded Summer Schedule : Nice : Two weekly seasonal flights. Athens : Increase to 14 weekly flights, with routes via Mykonos and Santorini. Antalya : Three weekly flights. Istanbul : Increase from 10 to 14 weekly flights starting July 22, 2024. Dublin : Three additional flights, totaling 10 per week from July 23, 2024.

:

Leadership Remarks

Stanislas Brun, Vice President Cargo at Etihad Cargo: Highlighted the strategic importance of Madrid as a fashion hub and the role of the new route in supporting e-commerce connectivity between Asia and Europe.

Etihad Cargo’s Hub

Abu Dhabi: Serves as a vital link between East and West, providing efficient and reliable cargo services to meet the specific needs of the fashion industry and other sectors dependent on timely e-commerce deliveries.

For more information or to book cargo services, customers can visit Etihad Cargo’s website or contact their sales offices.