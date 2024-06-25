Liverpool FC and Japan Airlines announce multi-year global partnership

Liverpool FC and Japan Airlines (JAL) are thrilled to unveil a groundbreaking global, multi-year partnership, positioning the award-winning airline as the official airline partner of the prestigious football club. This collaboration extends its reach to encompass both the men’s and women’s teams, signifying a united effort to bolster the global growth ambitions of both organizations.

A Partnership of Champions

Ben Latty, Chief Commercial Officer at Liverpool FC, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration: “We are delighted to welcome Japan Airlines onboard. LFC and JAL are two premium market leaders, recognized for their winning mentality and shared commitment to connecting with either fans or flyers and communities worldwide.

“This partnership aligns our global ambitions, combining the passion and heritage of one of the world’s most-storied football clubs with the exceptional service and reach of Japan’s premier airline. The partnership will create opportunities for fans to engage with the club through unique activations and experiences.

“Partnering with Japan Airlines is another major step forward in our club’s strategy to expand our international presence and engage more deeply with our diverse and dedicated global fanbase.”

Liverpool FC stands as the most-engaged club in the Premier League, boasting more than 1.5 billion fan engagements on social media. It is also the most-viewed club on socials, amassing 11.9 billion views. Additionally, LFC is the most-watched European football club globally across domestic league and cup fixtures, supported by hundreds of millions of fans and over 330 Official Liverpool Supporters Clubs worldwide.

Connecting with Fans Globally

Junko Sakihara, Deputy Senior Vice-President – Customer Experience at Japan Airlines, highlighted the significance of the partnership: “This partnership is significant for us because it will allow us to deepen connections with our customers and develop new relationships with Liverpool FC fans around the world.

“We feel incredibly fortunate to be embarking on this exciting journey with Liverpool FC and LFC Foundation.”

Integral to this partnership is Japan Airlines’ collaboration with the LFC Foundation on key community initiatives across global markets, aiming to empower communities and create inspiring moments.

Minako Kent, Managing Director of Global Marketing at Japan Airlines, added: “Japan Airlines and Liverpool FC share a deep commitment to nurturing multinational talent, investing in youth development, and supporting the communities we serve.

“Through our partnership with LFC Foundation, we are excited to expand these efforts and make a lasting positive impact on young people around the world.”

Engaging Fans and Empowering Communities

The first initiative under this partnership is set to launch in July, with Japan Airlines supporting a youth football clinic in conjunction with LFC’s international pre-season match held in Philadelphia on the USA east coast. Fans will have the opportunity to win match tickets, signed memorabilia, and a trip to Liverpool through various promotions. Additionally, JAL Mileage Bank members will gain access to exclusive VIP experiences at Anfield.

This partnership exemplifies the shared belief of Liverpool FC and Japan Airlines in the power of sport and travel to inspire, connect, and leave a lasting positive impact on individuals of all ages and communities around the world.