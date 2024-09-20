British Airways to relaunch direct flights from London to Tbilisi in Summer 2025

British Airways is set to reintroduce direct flights between London Heathrow and Tbilisi, Georgia, starting March 30, 2025. The service will operate four times a week, with return fares starting from £275. Travellers from eight UK airports, including Edinburgh, Belfast, and Manchester, can easily connect to the Tbilisi route through Heathrow.

The flight schedule is ideal for seamless connections to key US destinations like New York. The route offers two cabin choices—Club Europe (business class) and Euro Traveller (economy), providing flexible options for travellers.

Tbilisi, with its rich history, unique architecture, and scenic landscapes, is a growing destination for both leisure and family travel. British Airways’ Chief Planning and Strategy Officer, Neil Chernoff, expressed confidence in the route’s popularity, while Georgian Deputy Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili highlighted the significance of British Airways’ return for boosting Georgia’s visibility in the UK and improving connectivity with the US.

The new flight times have been optimised for easy connections at Heathrow to cities like Madrid, Barcelona, and New York. British Airways Holidays will offer packages starting from £369 per person for a two-night stay.