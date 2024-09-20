SWISS and SBB-CFF-FFS expand Air-Rail network to Graubünden (Grisons), extending partnership indefinitely

SWISS and Swiss Federal Railways (SBB-CFF-FFS) are expanding their successful air-rail partnership, adding four new destinations—Chur, Davos, Klosters, and St. Moritz in the Canton of Graubünden—to their joint travel network.

Launched in 2019, the collaboration integrates air and rail travel and has proven popular, with an expected 15% growth in demand this year. Initially set for five years, the partnership will now continue indefinitely.

The new destinations will be available for booking from October 2, 2024, providing seamless travel options for international passengers. Travellers can book their entire journey, including rail and air segments, in a single step, and enjoy flexible travel options and a connection guarantee. Miles & More members can also earn miles on rail tickets, with first-class rail travel offered to SWISS Business and First passengers.

This expansion brings the SWISS Air Rail network to 21 destinations, strengthening connectivity between Switzerland and global travellers.