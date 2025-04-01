Air Canada resumes Ottawa-London Heathrow flights

Air Canada has restarted its Ottawa-London Heathrow route with four weekly flights, enhancing connectivity between Canada’s capital and the UK’s largest airport. Operated on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, the service provides seamless access to Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India via Heathrow.

This move strengthens business, tourism, and economic ties between Ottawa and international markets. Officials, including Ottawa’s mayor and tourism leaders, praised the route’s return as a boost to the region’s economy and global reach.

Air Canada now serves London Heathrow from six Canadian cities, offering up to 63 weekly flights in summer 2025.