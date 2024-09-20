SAS expands Copenhagen hub, strengthening Scandinavia’s global connectivity

SAS is making Copenhagen a key international hub for travel to and from Scandinavia with a major expansion starting in the summer of 2025. The airline will launch 15 new routes, including a long-haul flight to Seattle, and increase frequencies on 15 existing routes. New destinations include Krakow, Madrid, Budapest, and more, further solidifying Copenhagen’s role as a global gateway for Northern Europe.

This move aligns with SAS’s integration into the SkyTeam alliance and its focus on enhancing global reach, connecting Europe with North America and Asia. CEO Anko van der Werff emphasised that the expansion will drive economic growth in Scandinavia while offering passengers more travel options and seamless experiences.

In addition, SAS will enhance services from Oslo and Stockholm, including a new seasonal route between Oslo and New York, maintaining their importance as regional and transatlantic hubs. The expansion will also support SAS’s sustainability goals by utilizing fuel-efficient aircraft.