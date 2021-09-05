Engine problems for an Aer Lingus Airbus A330 at Dublin Airport

Today at Dublin Airport, an Aer Lingus A330-300 with the registration EI-FNG was going to depart to Chicago on flight EI123 when the engine made a loud noise.

As a result, the aircraft stopped on the runway, causing several flights to be delayed. A Ryanair domestic flight from Kerry to be diverted to Belfast.

The aircraft was towed back to the stand and passengers transferred to a replacement aircraft registered EI-EIN, which left Dublin for Chicago at 16:15, three hours and three-quarters after schedule.

Pictures courtesy of Luka Cvetkovic https://www.instagram.com/euro_spotter/