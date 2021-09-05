Guinea airspace closed after military officer says President Alpha Condé arrested and apparent coup unfolds

A Guinean military officer broadcast a statement Sunday announcing that Guinea’s Constitution has been dissolved in an apparent coup.

“We will no longer entrust politics to a man. We will entrust it to the people. We come only for that; it is the duty of a soldier, to save the country,” Guinean army officer Mamady Doumbouya says in the video.

In the video, Doumbouya – wearing a special forces uniform – says that they have arrested President Alpha Condé, suspended the constitution, the government and all other institutions. He also announced the closing of land and air borders. The video has been widely circulated and reported by local media.

Conakry airport is closed and Emirates flight EK795 from Dubai was rerouted to Dakar DSS. Only one flight landed and departed again today before the coup: Royal Air Maroc AT527 from Casablanca.

Source: CNN