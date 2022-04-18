Aer Lingus passengers were told by mistake their flight was going to make an emergency landing in sea

Passengers of Aer Lingus flight EI343 from Zurich to Dublin on Saturday 16 April (operated by Airbus A320 registered EI-DEP) were told the aircraft was going to make an emergency landing in the sea.

However about two minutes later the passengers were told to ignore the announcement, which was made when the flight was over the sea.

The flight landed without further incident and early at Dublin Airport at 12:07.

Dubliner passenger Fearghal O’Lideacha, who lives in Zurich remembers the pre-recorded message said: “Ladies and gentlemen, this is an emergency. Please prepare for a ditched landing.”

Mr O’Lideacha knew that a ditched landing meant going into the water. However, the flight attendants were behind the curtains at each end of the aircraft, and no one came rushing out to tell passengers what to do, which he took as a good sign.

“Then one of the flight crew made an announcement that we should ignore the earlier announcement. That was a big relief. I’d say it was about two minutes later,” Mr O’Lideacha told newspaper The Irish Times.

A spokeswoman for the airline said that during Aer Lingus flight EI343 from Zurich to Dublin an incorrect pre-recorded announcement was momentarily played on board. “A follow-up announcement was made advising passengers of the error. At no point during the flight was there any risk to the safety of the aircraft or those on board.”

