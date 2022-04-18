El Al’s subsidiary Sun d’Or launches first flights from Israel to Sharm el-Sheikh

El Al official says looking to expand the number of flights to the Egyptian resort beyond three a week, as large numbers of Israelis expected to visit Sinai over Passover

The first flight on a new direct route between Israel and the Egyptian coastal resort of Sharm el-Sheikh departed from Tel Aviv Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday as LY5193. The plane touched down about 50 minutes later in Sharm el-Sheikh, located at the southern tip of the Sinai Peninsula.

The route is operated with Boeing 737-800 aircraft by Sun d’Or, a subsidiary of flag carrier El Al. The airline intends to add more flights to the route beyond the initial three per week.

The launch of the route came days after the start of the weeklong Passover holiday, during which Israelis are expected to flock to Sinai, a popular tourist destination.

An Israel Airports Authority official warned last week of long lines and delays, which he said were exacerbated by a lack of staff.

Source: Times of Israel