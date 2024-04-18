Dubai Airport chaos: over 1,200 flights cancelled and 61 diverted amidst record rainfall

Dubai International Airport (DXB) faced unprecedented disruption with 1,244 flights cancelled and 61 flights diverted over two days due to severe flooding caused by record rainfall.

The storms, which hit the desert United Arab Emirates unexpectedly, paralysed one of the world’s busiest airports for the third consecutive day. Emirates and flydubai resumed check-ins after advising passengers to stay away, but traffic congestion and chaos persisted.

Terminal 3, serving Emirates and flydubai, experienced a high volume of passengers, prompting airport authorities to advise only those with confirmed departures to come to the airport. Delays and cancellations continued, with stranded travellers forced to sleep at the airport due to flooded roads and a shortage of staff. Despite efforts to restore operations, the situation remained challenging, leaving passengers stranded and frustrated amidst the chaos.