Dubai Airport slowly returning back to normal after severe weather disruptions

Dubai’s aviation sector is rebounding after severe weather disruptions.

Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths assures steady improvements in departure operations, urging passengers to check with airlines for flight updates. He emphasised that passenger safety is the top priority, saying: “Our teams continue to distribute food and water throughout the airport to meet their needs.”

“To prioritise departure flights, we have limited the number of arriving flights for 48 hours, starting from noon yesterday, Friday. We understand that this situation is causing inconvenience to many, so please accept our sincere apologies,” he said.

Meanwhile, flydubai resumes full service, offering options to either refund their tickets or rebook their flights for passengers affected by cancellations.

Emirates President Tim Clark announces the restoration of regular flight schedules, addressing challenges faced during the weather crisis and apologising for disruptions. Measures include rebooking stranded passengers and addressing backlogged baggage. Despite setbacks, efforts are focused on passenger care and operational recovery.

“It will take us some more days to clear the backlog of rebooked passengers and bags, and we ask for our customers’ patience and understanding,” he said.