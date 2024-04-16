UAE braces for severe weather: red alert issued by Met Office, flights diverted

The United Arab Emirates is facing heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and hail, with the Met Office (NCM) issuing a red alert due to increased cloud cover across the country. Several flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi are diverted.

The severe weather, expected until Wednesday morning, has prompted warnings for residents and visitors to remain extremely vigilant. Hail has been reported in some parts of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, while heavy downpours have affected all emirates.

The NCM has advised the public to take precautions and stay updated on the evolving situation, with distance learning extended for all schools and remote work announced for government departments.

Due to significant flooding and unsettled weather, Dubai International Airport has temporarily diverted inbound flights until conditions improve, while departures continue as usual.

The disruptions have caused delays and cancellations, impacting several flights at Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports. Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest flight status and allow extra travel time to the airport. Additionally, the Dubai Metro is recommended for smoother transit.

The adverse weather conditions are expected to persist into early hours of Wednesday, April 17, with authorities actively working to restore normal operations and minimise inconvenience to travellers.