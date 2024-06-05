Azores Airlines introduces new routes from North America and Europe starting June

Azores Airlines is launching a series of new direct flights beginning June 1, 2024, enhancing connectivity between North America, Europe, and the Azores.
The new routes include:
- June 1: Toronto to Funchal
- June 1: New York to Porto
- June 1: Ponta Delgada to Faro
- June 4: Porto to Boston
- June 4: Boston to Funchal
- June 5: Ponta Delgada to Milan
- June 7: Toronto to Porto
Additionally, the airline will reopen the route between Ponta Delgada and London with two weekly flights.
This expansion is part of Azores Airlines’ effort to meet rising demand and enhance tourism and travel options. The airline has increased its overall flights by 26% for the summer of 2024 compared to the previous year.
Graça Silva, Director of Sales, Marketing, and Communication, highlighted the collaborative efforts with various agents and business partners to provide more travel options for passengers between Europe and North America. The new routes will support the airline’s growth trajectory and offer increased connectivity, including the Azores Stopover program, allowing passengers to stay in the Azores for up to seven days before reaching their final destination.