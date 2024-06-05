Hanwha Aviation chooses Acumen Aviation’s SPARTA platform for asset management

Acumen Aviation (Acumen), a premier aircraft asset management company, is excited to announce its partnership with Hanwha Aviation (Hanwha), the newly established commercial aircraft engine leasing subsidiary of Hanwha Group. Hanwha has selected Acumen’s flagship platform, SPARTA, to manage its fleet of aviation assets on lease. This strategic choice highlights Hanwha’s dedication to harnessing digital advancements for superior asset management.

Key Highlights of the Collaboration:

1. Comprehensive Asset Management:

SPARTA Platform : Provides a suite of applications including lease management, project management, and records management.

: Provides a suite of applications including lease management, project management, and records management. Benefits: Streamlines operations, enhances decision-making processes, and ensures compliance with industry standards.

2. Digital Transformation:

Capabilities : Empowers Hanwha to optimize leasing operations, minimize risks, and maximize returns on investment.

: Empowers Hanwha to optimize leasing operations, minimize risks, and maximize returns on investment. Features: Facilitates real-time monitoring and analysis, enabling data-driven decision-making and greater transparency across the leasing lifecycle.

3. Industry Impact:

Demand for Digital Solutions : Hanwha’s adoption of SPARTA underscores the increasing need for innovative technologies in aviation asset management.

: Hanwha’s adoption of SPARTA underscores the increasing need for innovative technologies in aviation asset management. Future of Aviation Asset Management: Technologies like SPARTA are set to shape the future of the industry.

Statements from Executives:

Alok Anand, Chairman & CEO of Acumen Aviation:

“We are proud to support Hanwha Aviation in their journey to establish a strong foothold in the aviation leasing industry. Our SPARTA platform is designed to empower organisations of all sizes with the applications they need to succeed in today’s dynamic market. By leveraging SPARTA’s capabilities, Hanwha Aviation can effectively manage their assets, mitigate operational challenges, and capitalise on emerging opportunities.”

Jeff Lewis, CEO of Hanwha Aviation:

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Acumen Aviation, and SPARTA as our software partner, empowering our asset management team. Launching this business from scratch is a privilege, and the SPARTA platform lays the groundwork for us to adeptly oversee our engine and aircraft assets, enhancing decision-making efficiency and optimising investment returns. SPARTA affords us a comprehensive view in navigating technical asset management.”

This partnership marks a significant step for Hanwha Aviation as it embarks on its mission to become a key player in the aviation leasing sector, utilising Acumen’s cutting-edge SPARTA platform to drive efficiency and growth.