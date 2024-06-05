Austrian Airlines expands Bangkok to Vienna flights for Winter 2024

Austrian Airlines will increase its weekly flights between Bangkok and Vienna from 7 to 13 during the busy winter period of 2024, marking an 86% capacity boost. This significant expansion is the largest capacity increase in the airline’s Winter 2024 schedule.

Since 1988, Austrian Airlines has connected Vienna with Bangkok, meeting strong demand from European travellers to Thailand. The airline, known for its top-notch service, operates a modern fleet and offers high-quality Austrian and international cuisine on board.

Brendan Shashoua, Lufthansa Group’s Senior Director Sales for Southeast Asia and the Pacific, emphasised the airline’s commitment to the Thai market, following the introduction of the A380 on Bangkok-Munich flights last year. This increase in flights reflects Austrian Airlines’ dedication to providing more travel options and enhanced connectivity for Thai passengers heading to Europe.

Austrian Airlines, part of Star Alliance and Lufthansa Group, leverages its Vienna hub to connect the world with Austria. This expansion reinforces the airline’s long-standing relationship with Thailand and its strategic focus on the Asia Pacific region.