Delta Air Lines resumes nonstop service from New York JFK to Tel Aviv

Delta Air Lines will resume its daily nonstop service from New York-JFK to Tel Aviv (TLV) starting June 7, 2024, after a thorough security risk assessment. The route, temporarily suspended in October 2023, will be operated on an Airbus A330-900neo, offering nearly 2,000 weekly seats.

This decision follows Delta’s increased collaboration with EL AL Israel Airlines, providing Delta customers with additional travel options to Tel Aviv from major U.S. cities. The reinstated service underscores Delta’s commitment to closely monitoring the situation in Israel and ensuring passenger safety.