Another United Airlines incident: a flight from San Francisco to Paris diverts to Denver for engine issue

A United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Paris was diverted to Denver International Airport on Thursday evening due to an engine issue on the Boeing 777-200 aircraft registered N224UA.

United flight UA990 made a safe landing in Denver, with emergency services on standby but not needed. Passengers disembarked normally, and United was assisting them with flight options for the following day.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will investigate the incident, which follows a series of recent incidents involving United flights, including a tyre falling off a jet in San Francisco and an emergency landing in Los Angeles due to hydraulic issues. Reports suggest the FAA may implement temporary restrictions on United’s operations, with the airline’s corporate safety vice president indicating forthcoming scrutiny from the FAA on their operations and certifications.