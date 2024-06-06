Norwegian Group carries 2.5 million passengers in May 2024 amid summer travel surge

The Norwegian Group continued its strong summer performance, transporting a total of 2,472,976 passengers in May 2024. Norwegian Airlines carried 2,138,484 passengers, marking a 12% year-over-year increase, while Widerøe served 333,492 passengers, up by over 10% compared to May 2023.

Norwegian Airlines saw a 19% increase in capacity (ASK) to 3,466 million seat kilometres, with actual passenger traffic (RPK) rising by 16% to 2,843 million seat kilometres. Despite the increased capacity, the load factor decreased by 2 percentage points to 82%. Norwegian operated an average of 84 aircraft in May, with a regularity rate of 99.5% and punctuality of 86.1%, a 1.2 percentage point improvement from the previous year.

Geir Karlsen, CEO of Norwegian, expressed satisfaction with the May performance, noting significant growth in flights to southern Europe and an overall 7% increase in the average flying distance.

Widerøe maintained steady capacity at 179 million seat kilometres but saw a 10% increase in passenger traffic (RPK) to 124 million seat kilometres. The load factor improved significantly by 7 percentage points to 69.4%.

Karlsen praised Widerøe’s strong results and the team’s efforts, highlighting the robust performance across the commercial network.