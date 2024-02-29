Emirates to restart daily Phnom Penh services via Singapore

Emirates will resume its daily service to Phnom Penh starting May 1, with the route now via Singapore. The move aims to enhance Emirates’ connectivity in Southeast Asia, linking Dubai with two significant trade and leisure centres.

The service will be operated using a three-class Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. The flight schedule involves departure from Dubai at 02:30, arriving in Singapore at 14:05, then departing Singapore at 15:35 and arriving in Phnom Penh at 16:35. The return flight leaves Phnom Penh at 20:50, arrives in Singapore at 23:50, and departs Singapore at 01:40 the next day, reaching Dubai at 04:55.

The schedule is designed for optimal connecting opportunities to and from multiple cities in Europe and the United States. Emirates SkyCargo will provide cargo capacity on the route.

The new services will feature First Class private suites, lie-flat seats in Business Class, and spacious seats in Economy Class. Phnom Penh, a Southeast Asian hub experiencing economic and infrastructure growth, is known for its heritage sites and tourist attractions. Emirates aims to facilitate travel to the Angkor Wat temple complex through its daily services to Phnom Penh and its agreement with Cambodia Air.