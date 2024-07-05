Emirates Group announces senior appointments, including 7 UAE nationals

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Group, announced today a series of senior appointments aimed at supporting the organization’s growth and enhancing its leadership team.

This latest round of promotions and appointments features seven UAE nationals, many of whom have advanced their careers within the Emirates Group and continue to contribute significantly to its success.

HH Sheikh Ahmed commented: “These appointments demonstrate the expanded scope, scale, and ambition of our business. I am pleased that we have been able to fill these positions with internal talent, including UAE nationals. The Emirates Group remains committed to being an employer of choice for the best talent in the industry, delivering world-class products and services, and embodying Dubai’s vision of excellence in all we do.”