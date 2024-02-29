Royal Jordanian inaugurates new services to London Stansted and Manchester

Royal Jordanian has announced the launch of two new non-stop services to the UK as part of its expansion strategy. Starting from March 3, 2024, the airline will operate three weekly flights to London Stansted, followed by two weekly flights to Manchester from March 6, 2024.

The move is aligned with Royal Jordanian’s goal to grow its route network, attract inbound tourism to Jordan, and enhance global connectivity.

CEO Samer Majali highlighted the significance of these new routes for meeting customer needs, facilitating travel for various communities, and promoting tourism from European countries to Jordan. The decision is seen as contributing to the development of bilateral relations between the countries and supporting national efforts to position Jordan as a tourist destination.

Royal Jordanian aims to expand its network to 60 destinations, increase its fleet size to nearly 40 aircraft, and meet the growing demands in the air transport industry.