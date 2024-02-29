Helicopter crash in Norway leaves one dead and several injured

A helicopter crash outside Sotra resulted in one fatality and injuries to others. The accident occurred during an Equinor exercise, and the helicopter, a Sikorsky S-92 named NORSAR6 belonging to Bristow, sent out a distress signal.

The deceased person’s next of kin has been notified, one person sustained slight injuries, and four others have varying degrees of damage. The Accident Investigation Board is investigating the incident.

Equinor has halted flights on the Norwegian continental shelf temporarily. The helicopter was conducting an exercise, and the focus is on providing support to those involved in the tragic incident. The municipality has established a crisis team, urging affected individuals to seek assistance if needed.

The Norwegian Defence Forces are aiding in the search and recovery of the wreckage. The helicopter was on an Equinor exercise, and the company is working closely with Bristow Norway and relevant authorities to handle the aftermath.