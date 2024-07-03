Emirates celebrates World Chocolate Day with 45 million luxury chocolates served annually, many of them Belgian

In celebration of World Chocolate Day on July 7, Emirates highlights its impressive annual consumption of over 45 million luxury chocolates onboard flights.

Sourced globally with a special emphasis on Belgian brands like Godiva, Canonica, and Neuhaus, the chocolates enhance the flying experience for customers across all classes. Valrhona, the current featured (French) chocolatier, provides bespoke luxury chocolate boxes for First Class passengers.

Emirates’ chocolate offerings include a variety of desserts and sweet treats, available both onboard and in lounges, catering to diverse tastes and preferences. This indulgence reflects Emirates’ commitment to quality, excellence, and customer satisfaction.