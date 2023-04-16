Emirates A380 lands in Morocco

Emirates’ iconic flagship A380 today landed at Mohammed V International Airport in Casablanca, signalling a better way to fly between Dubai and Casablanca, as well as increasing travel demand in and out of Morocco.

Passengers onboard the first A380 to Morocco were in for an extra tinge of excitement as the superjumbo was dressed in a special livery marked for the occasion. The aircraft sported the Museum of the Future Livery, Dubai’s newest definitive marvel, architectural icon and centre for pioneering concepts and ideas.

The daily A380 service replaces the existing Boeing 777-300ER aircraft currently used between Dubai and Casablanca. Emirates flight EK 751 takes off from Dubai International Airport at 07:30hrs and lands in in Casablanca at 11:55hrs. EK 752 departs Casablanca at 1445hrs, arriving in Dubai at 0115hrs the next day.

The aircraft was received by Khalfan Al Salami, Country Manager, Morocco, along with a host of dignitaries including Alasri Al Dhaheri, the UAE ambassador of Morocco, Omar Abdulrahman Al Tunaiji, UAE Consul General of Morocco, Alarby Bin Ebrahim, Public relations Manager, and Abdalhaq Mazrour, Airport Director, Morocco.

Emirates has been flying to Morocco for 21 years and the return of A380 services underscores its long-standing commitment to the country, boosting inbound traffic and supporting the tourism recovery of the country. Casablanca continues to be a popular leisure destination on the Emirates’ net, and the upgrade of services to an A380 will provide travellers more opportunities to connect to the Moroccan capital, as well as provide customers more connectivity to Dubai and beyond to cities through Emirates’ extensive global network. Passengers travelling on the first A380 are coming from the Middle East, South and South East Asia, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. Travellers flying from Casablanca to Dubai served by the A380 can enjoy seamless connectivity to its global network of 140 destinations.

First and business class customers can also take advantage of the recently launched Chauffeur Drive services launched in Morocco to enjoy a smooth, seamless, door-to-door experience in an immaculately presented vehicle with total comfort and privacy.

The Emirates A380 experience remains highly sought after by travellers offering 14 First Class suites and 76 lie-flat seats in Business Class. Customers travelling to and from Casablanca can look forward to enjoying its spacious and comfortable cabins, signature products that offer travellers the best experiences in the sky like the Onboard Lounge, First Class suites, Shower Spa and an award-winning inflight entertainment system that includes more than 5,000 channels of on-demand entertainment.

The airline has been accelerating the deployment of its flagship A380 aircraft in line with growing demand for air travel. Currently, Emirates’ A380 is deployed to 43 destinations including Dubai with plans to expand to several other cities in the coming months.