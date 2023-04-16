Record-breaking March and first quarter of 2023: passenger traffic grows at Katowice airport

The Upper Silesian Aviation Group (GTL SA) – the company managing Katowice Wojciech Korfanty International Airport in Pyrzowice, Poland – has summarised passenger traffic for the third month and the first quarter of 2023.

March 2023, with 275 794 passengers handled in total traffic, was the best third month in the history of Katowice Wojciech Korfanty Airport. Surpassed has been the result from March 2018, when 254 565 travellers flew via the Katowice Airport network.

The first quarter of 2023 was record-breaking as well. From January to March 2023, a total of 794 965 passengers were handled at Katowice Airport, i.e. 82 511 more (+11.6%) than during the previous best first quarter in the history of the airport in 2018. 610 925 persons travelled via the Katowice Airport network of regular flights in the first quarter of 2023. Most often, passengers travelled from Katowice Airport to Dortmund, London-Luton, London-Stansted, Eindhoven and Warsaw. Katowice Airport concluded the first quarter of 2023 with 177 277 passengers served on charter flights. The following routes were the most popular during that time: Marsa Alam, Hurghada, Antalya, Fuerteventura and Gran Canaria. From January to the end of March 2023, aircraft took off and landed 7 617 times at Katowice Airport.

“Record-breaking passenger traffic in the first quarter of 2023 brings Katowice Airport closer to this year’s goal, i.e. to handle, for the first time in history, over five million passengers in a single year. We expect record-breaking results during the peak of the summer season, which traditionally takes place between June and September. A rich summer network will help in achieving good results; it comprises 107 routes to 29 countries, including 58 destinations handled for travel agencies,” said Artur Tomasik, the President of the Board of the Upper Silesian Aviation Group (GTL SA).

Pyrzowice, 14th April 2023